Crime, romance or mystery-thriller, here's why it's hard to define Korean-drama 'Flower of Evil's story

One big advantage of the arrival of OTT is that the content of the world which was not available earlier, is now easily available. You can watch movies and series from every corner of the world on any OTT platform while sitting at home. From romance to suspense and mystery-thriller, every kind of masala is being served on the digital platform. Korean dramas and series are also well-liked. If you are fond of Korean dramas and series, then here we are telling you about a series full of mystery and suspense, which will scare you. The name of this series is Flower of Evil, which came in the year 2020.

What is the story of 'Flower of Evil'?

Flower Of Evil is a crime, romance-mystery thriller series. The story of this series is about a wife (Cha Ji-won) who does not know the biggest secret of her own husband (Baek Hee-sung). She has a daughter, whom she wants to raise in a safe environment. From a distance, it looks like a perfect family, which has a lot of love and affection, but the darkness is inside the husband. The wife gradually comes to know that there is a dark and horrifying truth about her husband's past, which she is unaware of. Since the wife is also a detective, she tries to get to the bottom of her husband's past and gets involved in this work.

While solving the murder mystery, the husband's horrifying truth came to light

Murders are happening continuously in the city, whose mystery no one can solve. There is terror in the hearts and minds of the people. No one knows who the murderer is, and why so many murders are happening. Cha Ji-won, the wife of Back Hee-sung, takes the responsibility of solving the mystery of these murders and starts investigating. While chasing the murderer and solving the murder mystery, Cha Ji-won encounters a horrifying truth, which makes her soul tremble. Her husband's cruel face is revealed. But will the wife be able to save herself and the relationship after the truth about her husband is revealed? To see this, you will have to watch the series.

The cast of 'Flower of Evil'

In 'Flower of Evil', the role of husband Back Hee-sung is played by actor Lee Joon-gi, while the role of the wife is played by Moon Chae-won, who also plays a detective in the film. Apart from these, Jang Hee-jin and Seo Hyun-woo are also part of the film.

Where can I watch 'Flower of Evil'?

The Hindi dubbed version of this series can be seen on the Jio Cinema app. Apart from this, it is also available on OTT platforms like Netflix and MX Player. 'Flower of Evil' was released in three parts in the year 2020, and it received a very good response.

