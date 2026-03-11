BTS Arirang: V aka Kim Taehyung shares video of group dance practice ahead of comeback album launch | Watch

New Delhi:

South Korean band BTS is gearing up for their fifth studio album, Arirang. The 14-song tracklist will be released worldwide on March 20, 2026. The BTS ARMY is already buzzing on the internet with excitement over the release of the group's comeback album.

Adding to the excitement, BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the band members practising a group dance ahead of their comeback album launch.

BTS V shares glimpse of the band practising for Arirang album launch

Taking to Instagram, V shared a video of the members practising to one of their songs. In the video, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook can be seen grooving to a song alongside their background dancers. For the caption, V wrote, "D-10." Take a look below:

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB TAKEN FROM BTS V'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from BTS V's Instagram story.

This is a developing story.

