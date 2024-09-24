Before Squid Game 2, watch THESE Korean thrilling series available on Netflix

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB List of popular Korean thrillers on Netflix

Netflix recently unveiled the new teaser of its highly-anticipated series Squid Game 2 on its social media handles. The teaser showcases a tense moment featuring Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), as he confronts a masked man while brandishing a gun. Over the years, the fan following of Korean cinema has been massively increased, as it captivated the audience with its exhilarating plot lines, stunning visuals, and incredible performances of popular stars. Squid Game 2 will arrive in December this year. Before its premiere, enjoy these 5 super-exciting thrilling Korean series already streaming on Netflix.

Signal

Released in 2016, the series garnered widespread acclaim from audiences and critics for its storyline and performances. It is based on the 2000 release, Frequency, which is inspired by real-life criminal incidents in Korea. It stars Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo and Cho Jin-woong in key roles.

Mask Girl

It is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Mae-mi and Hee-se. The TV series is written and directed by Kim Yong-hoon, and starring Lee Han-byeol, Nana, Go Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, and Yeom Hye-ran in important roles.

Sweet Home

The television series is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan. The show premiered on Netflix in 2020. The second season arrived last year and the third and final season premiered on July 19 this year. It stars Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, and Lee Si-young.

My Name

Starring Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-hyun in the lead roles, the action crime thriller consists of eight episodes and premiered in 2021 on the streaming platform. As per IMDb, the story of the show revolves around a woman who joins an organized crime ring and infiltrates the police as an undercover agent in order to find out the truth about her father's death.

Flower Of Evil

The series features Lee Joon-gi, Moon Chae-won, Jang Hee-jin, and Seo Hyun-woo in key roles and revolves around a man who is hiding a dark secret surrounding his true identity. His life takes a turn when his wife, who is a homicide detective, begins investigating murders from 15 years ago.

