Are 'Welcome to Samdal-ri' stars Shin Hye-sun and Ji Chang-wook dating in real life? Local reports suggests

Two actors from South Korea, Shin Hye-sun and JI Chang-wook, were recently spotted in a series of end-of-year photos that have triggered dating rumors. The two popular actors, loved for their on screen chemistry in Netflix drama 'Welcome to Samdal-ri' were seen in some candor shots during an end-of-year event, leaving fans and media wondering if there is more to their relationship than what meets the eye.

The pictures captured Shin and Ji side by side, both of whom were smiling together, unlike the professional shots that fans were used to seeing in press releases. According to local media, the two were side by side, with body language that many believe to be affectionate, sparking discussions on whether or not the two may be dating. The two stars have not publicly announced any relationship, but these pictures began an assortment of discussions among fans.

Who are Shin Hye-sun and JI Chang-wook?

Shin Hye-sun has earned recognition for her subtle acting in The Bride of Habaek and Mr Queen, whereas Ji Chang-Wook has also found his place in the industry after playing iconic roles in action dramas like Healer, Suspicious Partner and Lovestruck In The City. The possibility of relationship between such two beloved stars has naturally piqued the interest of fans following K-pop culture regarding how and when these stars met in reality.

Public reaction

Reactions from the fans are mixed, but largely out of curiosity. Some are over the moon at the prospect of their favourite screen stars being paired in the real world, when in reality, some are advising to wait until an announcement is made. As to the reports from the South Korean publications, these are considered to be 'unverified,' in the sense that celebrities tend to spend the end of the year partying.

Still awaiting official confirmation Currently, there hasn’t been any official word on a possible relationship from the agencies of the two actors. Both Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook are currently very much engaged in their respective pursuits.

