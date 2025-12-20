Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah's pre-wedding photoshoot impresses fans, Korean stars to marry today Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah first pre-wedding wedding picture is out and it has impressed their fans. For the unversed the, Korean stars are set to marry today.

New Delhi:

South Korea's favourite couple, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah, have delighted fans by releasing their first official couple photo ahead of their upcoming wedding.

The image, shared warmly on social media by Shin Min-ah’s agency, captures the pair beaming with happiness that has instantly become a trending moment among fans across Asia and beyond.

A moment months in the making

The couple’s wedding is one of the most anticipated in Korean entertainment, following years of public support for their steady relationship. In the photo, Kim Woo Bin is posing with Shin Min Ah, and the backdrop is softly colored and unobtrusive, with the pair dressed elegantly but comfortably, their faces beaming happiness and gratitude. The photo was accompanied by a message of thanks for ‘warm blessings and sincere affection’ in preparation for this new chapter.

Have a look at the post here:

Fans shower love and blessings

Online tributes poured in within minutes of the announcement, with fans expressing excitement and well-wishes in multiple languages. Comment threads quickly filled with hearts, celebratory emojis, and messages of support, many saying that seeing the couple so happy was 'the perfect way to start the holiday season.' Fan communities also shared moments from Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah’s careers, celebrating everything from hit dramas to their off-screen chemistry.

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's love story

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah's relationship first caught the spotlight in 2018, admired for its grounded nature amid the glare of fame. The Korean stars have been dating each other for 10 years now and after a decade of togetherness, they will be tying the knot today, on December 20, 2025.

It is significant to note that Kim Woo-bin's breakout drama was released on 2016. Uncontrollably Fond made him a household name in South Korea. On the other hand, Shin Min-ah gained fame with 2010 romantic comedy My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho.

Also Read: Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin announce wedding after years of dating | Details