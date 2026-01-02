2025 SBS Drama Awards: Lee Je-hoon makes history at Korean TV year-end celebration with Taxi Driver 3

At the close of 2025, Korean television’s most prestigious year-end celebration crowned a familiar face in thrilling fashion. Lee Je-hoon, loved for his role as vigilante driver Kim Do-gi in Taxi Driver, etched his name into SBS Drama Awards history by winning the Grand Prize (Daesang) for the second time for the same series, this time for Taxi Driver 3.
The ceremony, held on December 31 at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul’s Sangam district, was filled with emotion, gratitude and a palpable sense of achievement as the actor accepted the night’s highest honour.
Taxi Driver 3 crowned drama of the year
Not only did Lee take home the Daesang, but Taxi Driver 3 itself was also awarded Drama of the Year, reinforcing the series as one of SBS’s most influential offerings of 2025. Directed by Kang Bo-seung, the show has captivated audiences with its blend of action, emotion and crime-solving narratives drawn from its webtoon origins. Viewership and buzz have remained strong throughout its run, helping it become a standout at this year’s awards.
A night of diverse winners across genres
While Lee Je-hoon’s victory was the headline moment, the awards honoured excellence across a wide spectrum of Korean drama. Yoon Kye-sang took home the Director’s Award for The Winning Try, and performers such as Park Hyung-sik, Go Hyun-jung, Lee Jun-hyuk, Han Ji-min, Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min were recognised in their respective top acting categories. The ceremony also spotlighted rising talent, with several Rookie of the Year honours awarded to emerging stars across multiple series.
A look at 2025 SBS Drama Award winners list
- Best Actor (Daesang) – Lee Je-hoon for Taxi Driver 3
- Drama of the Year – Taxi Driver 3
- Director's Award – Yoon Kye-sang for The Winning Try
- Top Excellence Award (Romantic Comedy) Male – Choi Woo-shik for Would You Marry Me
- Top Excellence Award (Romantic Comedy) Female – Jung So-min for Would You Marry Me
- Top Excellence Award (Romance/Melodrama) Male – Lee Joon-hyuk for Love Scout
- Top Excellence Award (Romance/Melodrama) Female– Han Ji-min for Love Scout
- Top Excellence Award (Action/Genre) Male – Park Hyung-sik for Buried Hearts
- Top Excellence Award (Action/Genre) Female – Go Hyun-jung for Queen Mantis
- Top Excellence Award (Human/Fantasy) Male – Yook Sung-jae for The Haunted Palace
- Top Excellence Award (Human/Fantasy) Female – Kim Ji-yeon for The Haunted Palace
- Excellence Award (Romantic Comedy) Male – Jang Ki-yong for Dynamite Kiss
- Excellence Award (Romantic Comedy) Female – Ahn Eun-jin for Dynamite Kiss
- Excellence Award (Romance/Melodrama) Male – Kim Do-hoon for Love Scout
- Excellence Award (Romance/Melodrama) Female – Jeon Yeo-been for Our Movie
- Excellence Award (Action/Genre) Male – Jang Dong-yoon for Queen Mantis
- Excellence Award (Action/Genre) Female – Pyo Ye-jin for Taxi Driver 3
- Excellence Award (Human/Fantasy) – Kim Yo-han for The Winning Try
- Best Supporting (Romantic Comedy) Male – Seo Bum-june for Would You Marry Me
- Best Supporting (Romantic Comedy) Female – Shin Seul-ki for Would You Marry Me
- Best Supporting (Romance/Melodrama) Male – Go Geon-han for Love Scout
- Best Supporting (Romance/Melodrama) Female – Lee Sang-hee for Love Scout
- Best Supporting (Action/Genre) Male – Lee Hae-young for Buried Hearts
- Best Supporting (Action/Genre) Female – Han Dong-hee for Queen Mantis
- Best Supporting (Human/Fantasy) Male – Lee Sung-wook for The Winning Try
- Best Supporting (Human/Fantasy) Female – Gil Hae-yeon for The Winning Try
- Scene Stealer Award Male – Yoon Shi-yoon for Taxi Driver 3
- Scene Stealer Award Female – Seo Hye-won for Love Scout
- Best Performance Award – Kim Eui-sung for Taxi Driver 3
- Best Couple Award – Jang Ki-yong and Ahn Eun-jin for Dynamite Kiss
- Best Teamwork Award – Hanyang High School Rugby Team for The Winning Try
- Rookie Award – Kim Dan for The Winning Try
- Rookie Award – Kim Mu-jun for Dynamite Kiss
- Rookie Award – Cha Woo-min for Buried Hearts
- Rookie Award – Ha Yoo-joon for Spring of Youth
- Rookie Award – Kim Eun-bi for Our Movie
- Rookie Award – Park Jung-yeon for The Winning Try
- Rookie Award – Woo Da-vi for Dynamite Kiss
- Rookie Award – Hong Hwa-yeon for Buried Hearts
- Lifetime Achievement – Lee Soon-jae (Posthumous)
