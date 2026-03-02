Zendaya and Tom Holland are now married? Here's what we know so far

New Delhi:

Hollywood actors Zendaya and Tom Holland may have already tied the knot, if a recent red carpet comment is to be believed. The revelation came on Sunday, 1 March, at the 2026 Actor Awards, when Zendaya's longtime stylist spoke to Access Hollywood and appeared to confirm that the couple’s wedding had already taken place. When asked about the big day, he teased that it had already happened, adding, 'You missed it.'

Pressed further, he laughed and said, 'It’s very true!' The remark has since triggered widespread speculation online about when and how the famously private couple may have exchanged vows.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were reportedly engaged in 2025

Rumours of their engagement first began at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on 5 January, when Zendaya, 29, was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. TMZ reported the following day that the two were engaged, citing sources close to the pair. An insider later told PEOPLE that Holland, also 29, had wanted to propose for quite some time and had always known she was the one, adding that they share something very special.

A love story kept private

Zendaya and Holland first sparked dating rumours in 2016 after being cast together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, though they maintained at the time that they were just friends. Their relationship was officially confirmed in 2021 when they were photographed kissing in a car.

For the unversed, in September 2025, Holland subtly acknowledged their engagement during a panel event when he corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend, gently saying 'Fiancee.' The clip has created a stir online.

In a 2021 interview, Holland discussed the difficulties of shielding their relationship from public scrutiny, pointing out that private moments can easily become public knowledge.

The couple has not confirmed whether the wedding has actually taken place. Fans are currently left to piece together hints while they wait for Zendaya and Tom Holland to make an official announcement.

