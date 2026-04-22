Who is Tatiana Gabriela, Puerto Rican model dating Joe Jonas after his divorce from Sophie Turner?

New Delhi:

Singer and actor Joe Jonas, also a member of the Jonas Brothers, has recently confirmed his relationship with Puerto Rican model Tatiana Gabriela by sharing a picture with her in a carousel post. The Sucker singer revealed that he is in a relationship nearly two years after his divorce from Games of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

As the singer confirmed his relationship with the model, fans are now curious to know more about her background, career. Read on for more details.

Who is Tatiana Gabriela, model dating Joe Jonas?

For the unversed, Tatiana Gabriela is a Puerto Rican model and influencer. She regularly updates her fans and followers about her professional life, including photoshoots, as well as her personal life, such as vacation pictures.

She has collaborated with several brands, including A Monique Swim, Maybelline, and Dolce Vita, among others. Notably, she also appeared in Grammy winner Bad Bunny's music video BAILE INoLVIDABLE, which was released in January 2025.

Talking about her social media presence, she has over 75.5K followers and is active on Instagram under the handle @tatsgab.

Joe Jonas confirmed his relationship with model Tatiana Gabriela

Joe Jonas recently shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle, which included a glimpse of him with Tatiana Gabriela. In one of the photos, she can be seen posing next to Joe Jonas in a photo booth. For the caption, he wrote, "If you’re seeing this it means my puerto rico YT vid is up now."

Moreover, Joe Jonas recently shared a YouTube vlog in which the duo can be seen spending time together and enjoying a vacation in Puerto Rico. Take a look at his vlog below:

A look at Joe Jonas famous songs

Joe Jonas is famous for his songs like This Is Me (with Demi Lovato), Gotta Find You from Camp Rock, and solo tracks like Just In Love and See No More, along with newer solo work like Heart By Heart. He has 6,103,988 monthly listeners on Spotify. Additionally, Joe is a member of the pop rock band named, Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas.

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