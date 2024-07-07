Watched Quiet Place: Day One? 7 Similar films that will give you goosebumps

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Quiet Place and Bird Box

John Krasinski's Quite Place made a place amongst the netizens to be the best sci-fi horror film. The prequel of Quiet Place titled Quiet Place: Day One has become the talk of the town ever since it was released. Interestingly, the director of the film Michael Sarnoski also hinted that there will be a sequel to this. Before this, let's take a look at a few of the films that are similar to Quiet Place: Day One.

1. The Silence

The Silence tells the story of the world which is under attack by a swarm of creatures called vesps, Ally, a teenager who is aurally impaired, and her family take refuge in a house in a remote place. Directed by John R. Leonetti, the film stars Kiernan Shipka, Stanley Tucci, Miranda Otto, John Corbett and Billy MacLellan.

2. Bird Box

Bird Box tells the story of an unseen entity that wreaks havoc on humankind by compelling people to commit suicide, Malorie and her two children, blindfolded, undertake a dangerous journey in a bid to survive. Directed by Susanne Bier, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich and Sarah Paulson among others.

3. The Darkest Hour

The Darkest Hour tells the story of five civilians turning heroes to save the people of Moscow city from an alien invasion. However, they soon learn that chaos is worldwide and begin to discover a way to kill the intruders. Directed by Chris Gorak, the film stars Emile Hirsch, Olivia Thirlby, Max Minghella and Joel Kinnaman among others.

4. Annihilation

Annihilation tells the story of a cellular biologist and a group of other scientists and doctors who enter an anomalous zone formed when a meteor hits Earth. They come across a very sinister but interesting phenomenon. Directed by Alex Garland, the film stars Natalie Portman, Oscar Issac, Tessa Thompson and Gina Rodriguez among others.

5. Arrival

Arrival tells the story of Louise Banks, a linguistics expert, along with her team, who must interpret the language of aliens who have come to Earth in a mysterious spaceship. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Mark O'Brien, Tzi Ma and Michael Stuhlbarg among others.

6. The Mist

The Mist tells the story of David and his son are trapped in a supermarket along with some other townsfolk, when suddenly a mist engulfs the entire city, bringing along bloodthirsty creatures that devour anyone in their path. Directed by Frank Darabont, the film features Thomas Janes, Laurie Holden, Marcia Gay, Jeffrey DeMunn and Alexa Davalos among others.

7. I Am Legend

I Am Legend tells the story of Robert Neville, a scientist, who is the last human survivor of a plague in the whole of New York. He attempts to find a way to reverse the effects of the man-made virus by using his immune blood. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film features Will Smith, Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan, Willow Smith and Darrell Foster among others.

Also Read: 'It's important that...', Riteish Deshmukh on ongoing debate about rising star fee, overhead costs

Also Read: The Pursuit of Happyness to The Karate Kid: 5 Must-watch films of Jaden Smith | Birthday Special