Tylor Chase, Ned's Declassified actor, receives help offer from Shaun Weiss: 'Have a bed for him at a detox' Former Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide actor Tylor Chase has sparked concern after viral videos showed him living on the streets in California. Following the footage, The Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss publicly offered help.

Former child actor Tylor Chase, best known for playing Martin Qwerly on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has sparked widespread concern after he was spotted living on the streets in California. A video filmed by a Los Angeles-based influencer showed Chase homeless, and it quickly went viral across social media.

Following the circulation of the clip, The Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss stepped forward to offer support to Chase.

Tylor Chase receives help offer

“I have received many messages about [Tylor Chase],” Shaun Weiss said in a video shared on his Instagram. “I reached out to some friends of mine, and we have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment.”

He added, “All we need to do now is find him. I’m not in Los Angeles, or I would go look for him myself.” Weiss also urged anyone who could “get a face-to-face” with Chase to reach out, saying, “Please DM me so we can get him some help in time for the holiday.”

What is Tylor Chase’s viral video, and what happened to him?

Tylor Chase’s viral footage was shared by an influencer named LetHallAlli, who shared videos showing Chase living on the streets of Riverside, California. In the clips, Chase appeared dishevelled and told passersby that he is a former child actor who is “auditioning for a movie.” The videos spread rapidly, triggering an outpouring of sympathy and concern online.

In older clips that have since resurfaced, Chase has spoken openly about his mental health struggles. He has previously revealed that he suffers from bipolar disorder and described the emotional pain he has experienced over the years, offering an unfiltered view of his personal battle. However, the exact circumstances that led to his current situation remain unclear.

Previously, his mother halted a fundraiser created by the influencer, stating that he doesn't need financial help, but treatment. "What Tylor needs is not money, but medical support. He is unable to manage his medication on his own and often loses his phone within days. Money could actually do more harm than good. He is kind and pure-hearted, but desperately needs treatment,” she allegedly said in a statement.

After the video gained traction, Chase’s Ned’s Declassified co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Daniel Curtis Lee and Lindsey Shaw also addressed the situation on their podcast. The trio expressed concern for Chase and said they were ready to step in and help their “old friend.”

