What happened to Tylor Chase? Child actor of Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified seen living on streets Former Ned’s Declassified child actor Tylor Chase was spotted homeless in California. A viral video, halted fundraiser and co-stars’ reaction have reignited concern over his wellbeing.

Former child actor Tylor Chase, known for playing Martin Qwerly on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, sparked concern after he was spotted homeless, living on the streets in California.

The video, clicked by an LA-based influencer, went viral in no time. A fundraiser was also hosted, aiming to help him. However, one question remains - what led to his condition, and what is Tylor's latest update? Here's what we could find.

Who is former child actor Tylor Chase, spotted homeless in California?

Born on September 6, 1989, in Arizona, Chase found early success when he landed the role of Martin on Ned’s Declassified, which ran for three seasons between 2004 and 2007. As per IMDb, he entered the entertainment industry through a talent discovery platform called ProScout. Around the same time, he also appeared on the popular sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. In 2007, Chase made his film debut in James Franco’s Good Time Max, portraying a younger version of the character Adam.

After these projects, Chase’s appearances became sporadic. His last credited role is said to be in the video game L.A. Noire, following which he stepped away from acting and largely disappeared from the public eye.

What is Tylor Chase's viral video, and what happened to him?

Recently, an influencer named LetHallAlli shared videos showing Tylor Chase living on the streets of Riverside, California. In the clips, he appeared dishevelled and was heard telling passersby that he is a former child actor who is “auditioning for a movie.” The videos quickly spread across social media, prompting an outpouring of sympathy and support.

In resurfaced videos that have now gone viral, Chase has reportedly spoken candidly about his struggles with mental health. He even revealed that he lives with bipolar disorder and described the emotional pain he has endured over the years, offering a rare and raw glimpse into his personal battles. However, the exact cause of Tylor's state hasn't been revealed yet.

Tylor Chase's fundraiser was stopped by his mother

A GoFundMe campaign was reportedly launched earlier to help Chase and managed to raise around $1,200. However, the fundraiser was later halted after his mother reached out to the influencer. She clarified that financial help was not the solution. “What Tylor needs is not money, but medical support. He is unable to manage his medication on his own and often loses his phone within days. Money could actually do more harm than good. He is kind and pure-hearted, but desperately needs treatment,” she allegedly said in a statement.

After the viral video, Ned’s Declassified co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Daniel Curtis Lee, and Lindsey Shaw addressed Chase’s situation on their podcast, expressing concern and stating that they would step in to help their “old friend.”

