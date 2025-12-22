Tylor Chase, Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified child actor, seen living on streets; viral video sparks concern A video of former child actor Taylor Chase living on the streets of Riverside, California, has surfaced online, sparking concern among his longtime fans. Read on for more details.

New Delhi:

Tylor Chase, who played the role of Martik Qwerly on Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, has been all over the internet after a video showing him living on the streets went viral.

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users and fans who remembered him from the show. In the video clip, Tylor was seen on the streets of Riverside, California. Read on for more details.

Tylor Chase found living on the streets in video video

The person filming the video asked him, "Did you appear on Disney Channel?" To which Tylor corrected them, saying, "Nickelodeon." When asked which show, Tylor replied, "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide." In the video, Taylor was seen visibly upset, which saddened his longtime fans and sparked concern. One X user wrote, "this actually breaks my heart (sic)." Another added, "This made me so sad (sic)." Take a look at the viral video below:

After the video went viral, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help provide Taylor Chase with food, clothing, and other essentials. The campaign successfully raised over USD 1,200. However, it was later halted by Tylor's mother. According to a report by Decider, Taylor's mother explained that her son has bipolar disorder and is facing ongoing financial struggles.

About Nickelodeon's show Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide

The family comedy sitcom Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide was aired from 2004 to 2007. It was created by Scott Fellows and stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, Daniel Curtis Lee, Kyle Swann, Rob Pinkston, Christian Serratos and others in the key roles.

Tylor Chase's acting career

According to details available on IMDb, Tylor Chase appeared in several movies and TV shows in his acting career. His notable works include Good Time Max, Everybody Hates Chris, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

Also Read: James Ransone, known for The Wire and It: Chapter Two, dies at 46; fans pay tribute