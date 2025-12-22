James Ransone, known for The Wire and It: Chapter Two, dies at 46; fans pay tribute Hollywood actor James Ransone, famous for his work in films and series like The Wire and It: Chapter Two, passed away at the age of 46. Fans and industry colleagues pay heartfelt tributes on social media.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor James Ransone, best known for his work in the HBO series The Wire, has passed away at the age of 46. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the actor died by suicide on Friday.

For the unversed, Ransone also appeared in Andy Muschietti's It: Chapter Two, where he played the role of Eddie Kaspbrak. In the HBO series The Wire, James Ransone portrayed Chester "Ziggy" Sobotka. His performance was widely recognised by the audience. From fans to industry colleagues, social media has been filled with heartfelt condolence messages.

Tributes pour in for actor James Ransone

Actor Francois Arnaud who is known for his work in series like Heated Rivalry and The Borgias, took to his Instagram handle and share a picture of James Ransone. He wrote, "RIP James Ransone unique actor that i was continuously impressed and inspired by (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @FRANCOISARNAUD)Screengrab taken from Francois Arnaud's Instagram story.

One X user expressed her grief over the actor's demise and reflected on his performance as Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two. Her post reads, "Rest in Peace James Ransone. You portrayed Eddie Kaspbrak so well. A character so loved and important in my childhood. You will always be EDDIE. Rest in eternal peace (sic)."

Another user wrote, "I can’t believe the news, James Ransone gave us an Eddie for the history books. Amazing actor, can’t believe he is gone (sic)."

James Ransone's famous projects

For the unversed, James Ransone started his career with a small role in 2001 film, The American Astronaut. He then appeared in series like Ed, Third Watch, and others. He was best recognised for his performances in films and series including It: Chapter Two, Sinister, Sinister 2, Generation Kill.

(With PTI inputs)

