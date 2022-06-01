Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise's film sustains decent run in India, heads towards 20 cr

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MOVIEMANTZ Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection

Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise's film which was released on May 27 has been able to stand strong in front of Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek and Kartik Aaryan's superhit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Released amidst massive anticipation after Hollywood's hit project Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Top Gun Maverick has been doing its best to hold steady at the Indian box office. Top Gun: Maverick is the legacy sequel to Tony Scott's swoon 1986 original, which is playing across 4,735 locations in the US. However, the film had to suffer because of limited screening in India as only selected theaters screened the actioner and it grossed under 2 crore nett on its first day.

Interestingly, the film has taken off to $250 million-plus opening weekend worldwide, all thanks to the Memorial Day weekend in the USA. On day 4 in India, the trade reports state that the Hollywood film saw a 10 per cent jump and managed to earn Rs 13.92 crores. The film is expected to cross 20 crores by this weekend.

According to Box Office India reports, "Top Gun Maverick held up pretty well on Monday collecting around 1.75-2 crore nett which is just 25% less than Friday which was the second day for this film. The collections are low but the film has sustained and will get a decent run at the box office."

"The film does not have a performance in languages but the English version will keep on going for a few weeks especially on weekends. The collections are 15.25 crore nett so far for the film and the extended first week should finish in the 20-21 crore nett range which is not bad. The collections of Top Gun Maverick in India till date are as follows."

Here're the collections of Top Gun Maverick till now:

Wednesday - 25,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Friday - 2,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 4,25,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 4,25,00,000 apprx

Monday - 1,85,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 15,10,00,000 apprx

Previously, trade analyst Ramesh Bala announced how Top Gun: Maverick broke Memorial Day weekend record, beating the 15-year-old record of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. He tweeted, "#TopGunMaverick All-time No.1 opening for #MemorialDay Weekend in #NorthAmerica - $151 Million.. Beats #PiratesoftheCaribbeanAtWorldsEnd 's $139 Million.. WW Opening $275 Million.. Best opening for @TomCruise (sic)."

For the film, Tom Cruise reunited with 'Oblivion' director Joseph Kosinski'. Val Kilmer reprises his role as rival "Iceman" for the sequel, while Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris also star.