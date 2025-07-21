Tom Troupe, Hollywood star famous for Mission: Impossible and Star Trek, dies at 97 Hollywood actor Tom Troup died at his home in Beverly Hills. The news was confirmed by his publicist, Harlan Boll.

Famous Hollywood actor Tom Troup died at the age of 97. He won the hearts of people with his acting on stage and screen (film and TV) for six decades. He breathed his last at his residence in Beverly Hills. Reportedly, he died of natural causes. This news was confirmed by his publicist, Harlan Boll and several media organisations.

Tom Troup featured in more than 75 TV shows

Tom Troup did good work in Broadway productions. He has played tremendous characters in more than 75 TV shows. He featured in famous series like 'Star Trek', 'Mission: Impossible', 'Frasier' and 'Cheers'. His performance made him popular among viewers of every generation.

Early life and career

Tom Troup was born on July 15, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri. He began his career with local theatre productions. In the 1940s, he moved to New York City. Here he learned acting from Uta Hagen at the Herbert Berghoff Studio. He also took part in the Korean War. He received the 'Bronze Star' award for bravery in this.

Tom's Hollywood journey

In 1957, he made his acting debut in the Broadway play The Diary of Anne Frank. In 1958, he moved to Los Angeles. After this, his Hollywood journey began. He acted brilliantly in popular TV shows like ER, Knots Landing, The Wild Wild West, CHiPs, Cagney & Lacey, Murder and She Wrote. On the big screen, he appeared in films like The Devil's Brigade, Summer School, Kelly's Heroes and My Own Private Idaho. Stars like River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves featured in these films.

Tom Troupe in Theatre

Apart from films and TV shows, Troupe has also made a name in theatre. Tom shared the stage with his wife, Carol Cook, for almost 60 years. She passed away in the year 2023. Tom worked with his wife in plays like Father's Day, The Lion in Winter and The Gin Game. Both received the 'Theatre Ovation Award' in 2002.

