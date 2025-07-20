Paul Wesley, Vampire Diaries actor, gets engaged to model-girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg | See Photos Actor Paul Wesley, who became famous with the Hollywood series Vampire Diaries, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg on Saturday.

New Delhi:

Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley got engaged to his longtime girlfriend and model Natalie Kuckenburg on Saturday. The couple got engaged while holidaying in Italy. Natalie has confirmed the news by sharing pictures of her engagement ring on her Instagram stories. She has also shared several shots from her romantic holiday with Wesley.

Natalie Kuckenburg's post

Natalie has shared a black and white picture on her Instagram handle. In which a sparkling ring is seen on the model's finger. With this picture, Natalie wrote in the caption, 'Yes, always and forever.' It is clear from this special post that Natalie has got engaged to Paul. She also shared a photo dump of her holiday pictures, where the couple can be seen having a gala time in Italy.

Paul and Natalie's relationship timeline

According to media reports, Paul and Natalie have been dating each other since 2022. They were first spotted together in Italy. Since then, they have been sharing pictures occasionally on social media. Natalie had described Paul as her soulmate on Valentine's Day and called him her favourite person on his birthday in June. Paul and Natalie have not yet set a wedding date, but looking at their personal life, fans are expecting a simple wedding.

Paul Wesley's dating history

Paul was first married to Ines de Ramon from February 2019 to February 2024. Then, he was married to Vampire Diaries actor Torrey DeVitto from April 2011 to December 2013. Later, Paul dated Vampire Diaries and The Originals actor Phoebe Tonkin. They were in a relationship from 2013 to 2017. After breaking up with Phoebe, the actor's name was connected with a few women until Natalie Kuckenburg's Italy photos went viral.

Also Read: Connie Francis, the voice behind viral ‘Pretty Little Baby’ song, dies at 87