Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TOMCRUISE Tom Cruise's space movie to be directed by 'Edge Of Tomorrow' maker

Hollywood star Tom Cruise will be reuniting with director Doug Liman for his yet-to-be-titled action adventure film, which will be shot in outer space. Liman has previously worked with Cruise on "American Made" and "Edge Of Tomorrow". Cruise is working with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX on the mystery film.

According to Deadline, the filmmaker has started writing the screenplay for the film, which he will also produce along with Cruise.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Cruise and Musk's aviation company Space X are working on a project with NASA that would be the "first narrative feature film" to be shot in outer space.

Being described as an action adventure, the film will be shot aboard a real SpaceX vessel. The report stated that the project is in its "early stage".

The film currently has no distributor and exact plot details are unknown.

According to deadline.com, the space film will have "an unprecedented pre-production that will involve training to be able to withstand an outer space flight".

Cruise 57, has carved a reputation for taking extreme risks to pull off jaw dropping stunt sequences, mostly in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

During "Mission: Impossible Fallout", he broke his ankle while jumping from one rooftop to another. He also hung from a helicopter in the film. He hung from the side of a jet plane during takeoff in "Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation", and for "Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol", he climbed up the Burj Khalifa.

Meanwhile, Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick", the much-anticipated sequel of the 1986 hit "Top Gun", has been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will now be released on December 23 instead of the original release date of June 24.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage