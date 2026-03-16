Timothee Chalamet turns heads with Kylie Jenner at Oscar party after losing award to Michael B Jordan | Photos

New Delhi:

One of the most prestigious award ceremonies in cinema, the Academy Awards, was held on Sunday, March 15, and was telecast in India on March 16 from 4:30 am. Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet received a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Marty Supreme. However, he lost the Oscar to Michael B Jordan, who won the award for his role in Sinners.

Although Timothee Chalamet missed out on the trophy, he still grabbed attention at the Oscars afterparty. The actor was spotted arriving with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and the couple quickly turned heads as they posed for the cameras.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Oscars party

For the Oscar afterparty, Kylie Jenner was seen dressed in a black bodycon gown featuring a waist cutout and a ruffled train. She kept her makeup minimal and wore her hair open. On the other hand, Timothee Chalamet was seen in a white suit, including a white blazer, pants, and shirt.

Take a look at some of their pictures below:

(Image Source : AP)Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Oscars party

(Image Source : AP)Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Oscars party

For the unversed, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story.

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