Oscars 2026: Conan O'Brien jokes about Timothee Chalamet’s ballet controversy in opening monologue

New Delhi:

The 98th Academy Awards opened with host Conan O’Brien doing what Oscars hosts often do best - a sharp monologue mixed with humour and a bit of topical controversy. One of the early moments that caught attention was his playful jab at Timothee Chalamet, whose recent remarks about ballet and opera had already stirred debate in the performing arts community.

How did Conan O'Brien take a jibe at Timothee Chalamet's ballet controversy?

Conan O'Brien did not avoid the topic. Instead, he leaned into it with a joke that quickly set the tone for the evening. Referring to the controversy, he told the audience, "Security is extremely tight tonight, I’ve just got to mention that. I’m told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities. They’re just mad you left out jazz." The line drew loud laughter inside the Dolby Theatre and immediately became one of the most talked about moments of the opening monologue.

The cameras soon cut to Chalamet in the audience, seated beside his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. He appeared relaxed and amused, nodding along and laughing as the joke landed.

What is Timothee Chalamet's ballet controversy?

The reference came from an interview Timothee Chalamet gave in February during a town hall moderated by Variety and CNN. While speaking about the state of the film industry, he had said, "I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know, things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore." The comment quickly drew backlash from members of the opera and ballet communities.

After the criticism, Chalamet clarified that he meant no disrespect and said he admired artists working in those fields. The clarification did ease some concerns, however, the remarks continued to circulate within the performing arts world.

Chalamet attended the Oscars this year as a nominee for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme. He lost the award to Michael B Jordan for Sinners.

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