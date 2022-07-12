Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 5: Chris Hemsworth's film clocks in impressive numbers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection

Thor Box Office Collection: The Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder is minting impressive numbers at the ticket window. Earlier, it was announced that the film would be released one day early in India, before the US release. It got the biggest release in India and worldwide on July 7. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in lead roles. Thor did well in India, having netted Rs 64.80 crore over four days. The film opened well on Thursday (Rs 18.6 crore) but then faced a big drop on Friday. It recovered on weekend with most of the growth coming from the dubbed Hindi version of the film. On its Day 5, the film is expected to earn well.

Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection

According to Box Office India, "Thor - Love And Thunder scored a good extended first weekend as it grossed around 65 crore nett over the first four days. The film opened well on Thursday but then faced a big drop on Friday and it looked very difficult that Sunday would be back to levels of day one but it has managed that.

There was a big upturn on Saturday and then a little more growth on Sunday though the metros where pretty much flat and most of the growth came from the mass pockets and mainly the dubbed Hindi version of the film.

Thor - Love And Thunder is on course to becoming a HIT as long as the film sees a normal trend post the weekend. The reports of the film are mixed but the business of the film has been good over the first four days," BO report added. ALSO READ: Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer sees a growth

About Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor: Love And Thunder marks Christian Bale's MCU debut. The film, released in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, earned $143 million in its opening weekend in North America, according to studio estimates.

In the movie's trailer, it has been hinted that Thor has gone into retirement of sorts while Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor takes the reigns over at Asgard with Valkyrie (Tessa Thomson). The most exciting addition to the cast, however, is Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Bale is returning to the superhero genre after playing Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy which culminated in 2012. Now, with Bale joining the MCU, fans will have a lot more to look forward to in Thor: Love And Thunder.