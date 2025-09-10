The Conjuring: Last Rites ending explained: How Ed, Lorraine and Judy’s story closes The Conjuring: Last Rites, the franchise’s final film, blends Judy Warren’s story with the Warrens’ last case. Here’s the story and ending explained.

New Delhi:

The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in theatres on September 5, 2025. The horror film that is the last movie of 'The Conjuring' franchise is working well in theatres. The film has so far earned Rs 60.01 crore in India.

However, netizens and critics seemed a bit disappointed with the ending. The film, which had the perfect opportunity of bringing the massive franchise to an end with a bang of a climax, seemed flat and predictable. However, several others loved the film for every bit of it.

So let's deep dive into the world and Ed and Lorraine Warren and decide for ourselves.

The Conjuring: Last Rites story explained

The Conjuring: Last Rites is based on the last investigation of Ed and Lorraine Warren. However, the film starts in a past timeline, where the young exorcists can be seen 'running away' from a demon because 'he was too strong'. This was the same time when they were blessed with Judy Warren and tried to give her as many good memories as they could. Also, because, just like Lorraine, Judy can also see and feel ghosts.

Later, the film picks up pace when the same demonic mirror that had hurt Lorraine enters the Smurl household of Western Pennsylvania. As the family of four daughters and two couples starts to feel the presence of multiple ghosts at their residence, they request the church and the media's help.

However, with the intention that the media attention would create pressure on the church to act fast, the Smurl household merely becomes a joke and is called delusional, only until Father Gordon enters the space and dies while trying to get help. This is when Judy forces Warrens to come to Western Pennsylvania and try to free the family from not only three ghosts but also the demonic creature.

The Conjuring: Last Rites ending explained

As soon as Warrens come to the Smurl's haunted house, Lorraine instantly understands that the family is being hunted by three ghosts. A mad husband, who killed his wife and her mother with an axe and the demon, who resided in the old mirror. However, this time, Warrens are not alone but are accompanied by Judy's fiance and former Police officer, Tony Spera, who fights over his life as Judy gets possessed.

At the end of The Conjuring: Last Rites, Lorraine realises that it is Judy that the demon wants and hence, it made their child enter the household, where he also had three spirits to dance to his tune. She makes Judy look deep into the mirror and push the demon out.

Moreover, at the end of the film, the makers give a sneak peek into Ed and Lorraine's future at Judy and Tony's wedding, where they can be seen completing the book based on their supernatural experiences as they simultaneously keep on taking lectures and live in the happy moments.

