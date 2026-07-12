What did India gain from PM Modi's Seychelles, Indonesia and Australia visits? BJP explains

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday opined on the benefits India gained from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits this July. BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra explained how the Prime Minister's visits strengthened India's strategic, economic and diplomatic interests.

Pat explains PM Modi's 'ten steps, ten strengths'

Patra said Prime Minister Modi visited Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand after an earlier trip to Seychelles. During the same period, Japan's head of state also visited India. Summing up the outcomes, Patra said he would explain the "10 key results" of these engagements, calling them "Ten Steps, Ten Strengths."

According to Patra, the major outcomes were:

Strengthening the Indian Ocean–Indo-Pacific strategic partnership.

Expanding defence and maritime cooperation.

Collaboration on critical minerals.

Enhancing energy security.

Advancing economic and investment ties.

Special honours and diplomatic courtesies extended to Prime Minister Modi.

Promoting civilisational and cultural partnerships.

Cooperation in digital public infrastructure and education.

Expanding sports collaboration.

Strengthening people-to-people ties.

'PM Modi represents a stable government': Patra

Patra said India has demonstrated political "stability" to the world. "Much has changed globally since 2014, but India has had the same Prime Minister and the same government, continuing to work consistently. This shows the world what stability looks like," he said.

Australia agrees to supply uranium to India

Patra said India and Australia have agreed to deepen cooperation on strategic matters. He added that Australia has agreed to supply uranium to India. According to him, Australia had previously declined to do so, but the agreement became possible due to Prime Minister Modi's efforts.

Key agreements during New Zealand visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently returned from a visit to New Zealand. During the trip, India and New Zealand signed several important agreements covering trade, tourism and cooperation to combat terrorism. PM Modi addressed the Indian community in Auckland and said the relationship between India and New Zealand is built on friendship, shared values and a mutual commitment to a stronger future. Drawing on New Zealand's cultural heritage, he highlighted the significance of the word "Waka", which for centuries has symbolised bringing people together. PM Modi said that Waka is not merely a boat, but it is a symbol of a shared journey. He added that the India-New Zealand Waka is now ready to embark on a new voyage together, reflecting the growing partnership between the two nations.

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