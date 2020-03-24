Taylor Swift: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West put me through hell

Pop superstar Taylor Swift says rapper Kanye Wests leaked video proves she was being framed, asserting that she was telling the truth. Just days after the alleged full audio of her phone conversation with Kanye got leaked online, Swift has addressed and sent a message to her fans. The pop superstar, 30, posted to her Instagram Story on Monday and revealed she feels vindicated, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In an image posted as part of her Instagram Stories, the singer wrote: "Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE up to see what really matters."

She asked people to now move on from the headline-grabbing infamous feud between her and Kim and Kanye -- which stemmed from the rapper's lyrics in his track "Famous".

The singer directed her followers to the Feeding America website, suggesting they donate to the non-profit organisation that operates a network of food banks helping people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organisations I've been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis," she said.

The leaked video of a phone call is about the controversy surrounding West's lyrics about Swift in his song "Famous". Swift claimed she was unaware that West would refer to her as "that b***h" in his song. But West's wife Kim had shared an edited video in 2016 of West speaking to Swift and getting her approval for the song.

Now, the leaked footage began circulating on the Internet on Friday, and supports Swift's story.

