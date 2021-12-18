SpiderMan No Way Home Box Office Collection India Day 2: Tom Holland vs Allu Arjun's Telugu film Pushpa

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Still of Tom Holland from Spider-Man No Way Home

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 will be releasing on Dec 17

Spider-Man: No Way Home registered a blockbuster opening at the Indian box office as the Tom Holland lead Hollywood film minted Rs 32.67 crore on its opening day. The day one box office collection of Spider-Man was the highest among all the Hindi and English films that were released in 2021. The film is expected to gain momentum over the weekend at the ticket window. Superhero fans can be seen thronging the cinema halls to watch the film.

However, Spider-Man: No Way Home will also be seeing strong competition in the south with the release of Allu Arjun's Telugu film, Pushpa. According to Box Office India, the Telugu film took a huge opening in Andhra which will probably take it to the highest opening day in India post the pandemic of over 45 crore nett in all languages. Directed by Sukumar Allu Arjun has co-star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The initial responses to the performances in 'Pushpa: The Rise' have been positive, though the slow pace of the second half of the movie has not gone down well with critics.

Meanwhile, the superhero movie also registered the second highest opening in the history of Hollywood releases in India, Sony Pictures Entertainment India said in a statement.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's day one collection was 3.5 times more than that of its predecessor "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which released in 2019.

Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" marks the return of Holland as the titular web-slinger after playing the character in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" as well as three Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.

In the new film, with Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film also features appearances from Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

