Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office Collection India Day 1: Tom Holland's film gets blockbuster opening

Tom Holland lead Spider-Man: No Way Home has made a blockbuster opening with first day collections standing at Rs 35 crore nett range, reports Box Office India. The opening collection can be more than this given that the accumulated box office data will be shared in the morning. The superhero film has come out as the biggest opening post the pandemic in India. The report adds that the collections are high in places like Bangalore and Hyderabad with some cinemas recording numbers as good as Avengers Endgame.

In addition to this, the business from Hindi circuits has been exceptionally good as well with East Punjab and West Bengal and will seemingly do better box office spinners than the numbers of Sooryavanshi. According to BOI, the film has also beaten Sooryavanshi in Mumbai city and Pune by a healthy margin.

Meanwhile, it seems that Hollywood star Tom Holland isn't packing up his Spider-Man suit any time soon as Sony producer Amy Pascal says not only will Holland be back as the superhero, but another movie trilogy is in the works. "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel - (this is not) the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal said in an interview published on Monday, reports ew.com.

Pascal added: "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Pascal has been involved with the current era of Spider-Man films, from 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' to the 'Venom' movies to the animated 'Into the Spider-Verse'. In a profile on Holland published by GQ this month, the producer said she already spoke with the 25-year-old English actor about "doing, like, 100 more" movies. "I'm never going to make Spider-Man movies without him," she said. "Are you kidding me?"

Coming back to No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, who helmed previous entries Homecoming and Far From Home, sees what it's like for Peter Parker (Holland) when the world knows his true identity as Spider-Man.

The teen goes to Doctor Strange for help casting a spell that would make everyone forget, but the magic backfires and instead brings in Spider-Man villains from other realities into their own.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Spiderman: No Way Home' in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 16.