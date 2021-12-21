Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
SpiderMan No Way Home Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Holland's film is ruling in India post-pandemic

Spider-Man: No Way Home' starts from where the previous installment 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' had ended as his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of 2019 film. Peter Parker seeks the help of Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But his indecision instead opens the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous 'Spider-Man' franchises. Now, it is ruling the Indian Box Office.   

Highlights

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home's day one collection was 3.5 times more than that of its predecessor
  • Tom Holland starrer SpiderMan: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts
  • The film lands second-best Hollywood debut weekend

After registering a blockbuster opening, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now ruling the Indian box office. Tom Holland lead Hollywood film is set to emerge as the first true blockbuster film in India post the pandemic as it holds very steady on Monday. According to Box Office India,  "the South India markets are holding up very strongly while the drops are more in Hindi markets they also doing very well. There have been films that done big numbers post the pandemic but none of these films were BLOCKBUSTERS and Spiderman - No Way Home looks like emerging like the first real one. Sooryavanshi which is the top grosser at the moment was a BLOCKBUSTER in Mumbai but was a HIT film overall."

The film gained momentum over the weekend at the ticket window. Superhero fans can be seen thronging the cinema halls to watch the film. "The Monday collections of the film may well come in the 13-14 crore nett range," the report stated. 

Meanwhile, the superhero movie netting more money ($260 million) than what was previously estimated, it has officially landed the second-biggest debut weekend in Hollywood history, behind only 'Avengers: Endgame' ($357 million).

Also, Spider-Man: No Way Home's day one collection was 3.5 times more than that of its predecessor "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which released in 2019. Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" marks the return of Holland as the titular web-slinger after playing the character in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" as well as three Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.

In the new film, with Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film also features appearances from Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

