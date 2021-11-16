Spider-Man No Way Home New Trailer Reaction: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon are blown away

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CULTURECRAVE Spider-Man No Way Home cast reacts to new trailer

Actor Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is making waves on the internet. Just as the makers announced that the new trailer of the much-awaited film will be released on November 17, the fans have been flooding social media with their excitement. Looks like it is not just the fans but the star cast of the film is equally electrified for the trailer. On Monday, Tom Holland shared a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer reaction video and surprised the fans. In the video, he along with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon can be seen giving a variety of expressions while watching the upcoming trailer.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home's new trailer will release in front of a live audience in Los Angeles on Nov 17. Tom Holland simply captioned the video, "TOMORROW." Watch it here-

Spider-Man: No Way Home is said to be reuniting the three Spider-Mans --Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire -- of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, a couple of pictures of the trio leaked online and broke the internet. The viral photos had ‘The John Campea Show’ watermark on them.

In the leaked pic leaked, the three actors were seen together in one frame. The photo had gone viral on social media and was being shared across fan pages. Along with this, another photo showed Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan with Marissa Tomei as Aunt May. Charlie Cox also made an appearance in one of the frames. He is known for playing Daredevil in the hit Netflix series. The actor was seen sporting his statement grey suit, red glasses and a walking stick in his hand.

In the film, actor Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role of the sorcerer superhero Doctor Strange in the third part of the revived "Spider-Man" franchise. Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker made its debut in 'Captain America: Civil War' and went on to feature in two solo movies and two 'Avengers' films.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will release in India on Dec 17.