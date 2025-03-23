Snow White Box Office Collection: How much Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot starrer mint on day 2? Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer American film failed to perform as expected on the first day in India. Know its day 2 collection here.

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer American musical fantasy drama film released in theatres on March 21. The film received a mixed response from audiences and critics. Snow White did not perform well at the Indian box office on the first day. The film failed to even cross the Rs 1 crore mark in the country. Whereas, Snow White took a great opening at the ticket windows on Friday. Here is the detailed box office collection of the film.

Snow White Box Office Collection Day 1 and 2

According to Sacnilk, Snow White earned Rs 0.65 crore on the first day in India. The overall English occupancy of the film on Friday was 8.02 per cent. Its occupancy was 4.45 per cent in morning shows, 7.38 per cent in afternoon shows, 9.07 per cent in evening shows and 11.18 per cent in night shows. On the same day, Snow White had a Hindi occupancy of 5.17 per cent on its first day. Hindi occupancy was 3.36 per cent in morning shows, 5.86 per cent in afternoon shows, 5.13 per cent in evening shows and 6.33 per cent in night shows.

The film had a little growth on the second day, thanks to the weekend. Where the film earned Rs 0.65 crore on the first day, it earned Rs 1.19 crore on its second day. According to Deadline, Snow White grossed US$15.5 million at the North American box office on Friday. This includes US$3.5 million from Thursday night previews.

Snow White Budget

According to reports, the film is made on a budget of US$250-270 million. However, the makers have not shared the exact figure.

About Snow White

The story is about a princess who joins forces with seven dwarfs to free her kingdom from her cruel stepmother, also known as the Evil Queen. It is about the adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The musical fantasy drama film stars Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap, Martin Klebba, Ansu Kabia, Misa Koide and Charlotte Scally in lead roles. The film is directed by Marc Webb.

