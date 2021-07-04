Sneak peek into Harry Potter's Padma Patil aka Afshan Azad's baby shower | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AFSHANAZAD Sneak peek into Harry Potter's Padma Patil aka Afshan Azad baby shower | PICS

Remember the sisters Padma and Parvati in Harry Potter? Well, congratulations are in order as actress Afshan Azad who played Padma Patil in the Harry Potter films is pregnant with a baby girl and 'ready to pop'. Afshan shared several pictures from her pink and pastel style baby shower. In the photos, Afshan is seen cradling her baby bump, wearing a beautiful floral dress. The decor included pink and purple balloons and flowers. A picture also shows her hugging her husband Nabil Kazi. She also got a lot of love from her girlfriends, who posed with her baby bump in one of the pictures.

Sharing a photo, she wrote, "Didn’t realise you could be so in love with a human you haven’t even met yet. Counting down the days until I meet my new best friend."

Afshan also shared an Instagram Reel which showed the beautiful decoration, a tiny tent, the treats that were served and more. "Thank you to @theballoonbarmidlands @theteepee.experience @hurma.co , my husband and to all my friends for making it such a lovely day to remember," she captioned her post.

Afshan had announced her pregnancy in April. She wrote, "The secrets out everyone - I’m going to be a mummy!!! Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet. Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers."

Soon after she announced the news on social media, her Harry Potter co-stars lined up to congratulate the soon-to-be parent couple. Evanna Lynch, who was seen as Luna Lovegood in the ‘Harry Potter’ series, commented, “Awww congratulations Afshan, you’re going to be amazing parents!!” While Bonnie Wright, who essayed the role of Ginny Weasley, shared, “so excited!!!!!! baby kazi has the best parents.” James Phelps, who played the notorious twin Weasley brothers also commented on the post to congratulate the actress.