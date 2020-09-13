Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KELIS Singer Kelis, Husband Mike Mora Welcome Second Child

Singer-songwriter Kelis and her husband Mike Mora have become parents to a baby girl. The couple welcomed their second child together last week.

“Hey, so I’ve been kind of MIA But for a really good reason cause I just had my baby! Kelis, 41, said in a video she posted on her Instagram page. I had a girl by the way, so I’m very excited about that it’s my first girl! she added. The musician announced her pregnancy in early August.

Kelis also shares four-year-old son Shepherd with Mora, 41. The pair have been married since 2014. The R&B singer has an 11-year-old son, Knight, with her ex-husband, rapper Nas.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage