Singer D4vd arrested in connection with the killing of 14-year-old girl found dead in his Tesla

New Delhi:

Singer D4vd, known for his songs like 'Romantic Homicide' and 'Here With Me', has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles. The teen's decomposed body was found last year in an abandoned Tesla linked to him in the Hollywood Hills, police said.

The 20-year-old singer, D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, is being held without bail. Los Angeles police said they will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Monday to decide on charges.

For the unversed, the singer was already under investigation by a grand jury over the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The investigation was kept secret, but it became public in February when his family challenged court orders asking them to testify.

So far, the singer's representatives have not responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

More details about D4vd

For those who may not know, singer D4vd gained widespread attention in 2022 through TikTok and SoundCloud, where his songs like Romantic Homicide and Here With Me became popular with audiences.

His musical journey took a major step forward in 2023 when he opened for American singer-songwriter SZA, known for songs like Snooze and All the Stars, during her SOS Tour. D4vd also got the opportunity to perform at music festival Coachella in 2025.

D4vd's social media presence

Singer D4vd has a following of 1.7 million on Instagram, where he keeps fans updated about his tours, merchandise, and personal life. Last year, he organised his world tour titled Withered World Tour, which covered North America, Europe and Australia from August to December 2025.

(With AP inputs)

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