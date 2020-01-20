SAG Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston shine at 'Oscar predictions'

SAG Awards 2020: Here's the complete winners list

The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards were given on January 19. Considered as the predictions award for Oscars, the event saw some of the most amazing work of Hollywood being honoured. Several Oscar-nominated movies were in competition for the SAG awards. From Marriage Story to Once Upon a Time In Hollywood the best movies and TV series were celebrated at the event. The SAG Awards brought cheers for Game of Thrones that bagged Outstanding Action Performance by Stunt Ensemble in a comedy or drama series. While Avengers: Endgame was awarded the Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

The award night became all the more special after it brought together Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston. The ex-lovebirds were seen sharing a hug and their public reunion left the fans nostalgic. Brad was honoured with the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Check out the complete winners list here:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Crown

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avengers: Endgame