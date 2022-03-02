Robert Pattinson's The Batman passed with U/A certificate by CBFC, abusive words muted

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WARNERBROSINDIA The Batman movie stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz

Ahead of its release in India, The Batman has been passed with U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, this certificate has come with some riders. The censor board has reportedly muted abusive words and phrases in as many as 12 places in the film. Such words have also been removed from the subtitles of the movie.

The total run time of The Batman, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 176 minutes, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. That means the Robert Pattinson-starrer is 2 hours and 56 minutes long, including the post-credits scene. Director Matt Reeves had earlier shared that the only condition that Warner Bros, the banner backing the movie, had while filming The Batman was that it must have a PG-13 or U/A rating.

'The Batman' finds Robert Pattinson following in the footsteps of Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and more by taking over the role of Bruce Wayne on the big screen. Pattinson stars opposite Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

Reactions to 'The Batman' trailers have compared Matt Reeves' vision to the dark crime atmosphere of David Fincher's films, and a 167-minute runtime would imply Reeves is taking the slow-burn detective route.

'The Batman' marks Reeves' first movie since 2017's 'War for the Planet of the Apes'. The filmmaker co-wrote the script with Peter Craig.

Reeves said, "One thing they did do, which was my intention from the beginning, as they said, 'Look, it's important to us that the movie be PG-13. We want to make sure that we can get this... It's a Batman movie, and we're investing so much in it.'"

