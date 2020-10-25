Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROBERTPATTINSONOFFICIAL Robert Pattinson celebrates 'real-life heroes'

Actor Robert Pattinson, who is currently shooting the superhero film The Batman in London, took out time to celebrate Covid-19 heroes.

He got the opportunity on Saturday at the Go Campaign's 14th annual Go Gala.

He was joined by actors Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor to help raise $1 million for Go Campaign's efforts to provide global Covid-19 relief and to fight to end racial inequality in the US, reports variety.com.

Pattinson introduced the organisation's new initiative to provide internet access, tutoring programmes and mental healthcare for young people whose education is affected by the pandemic.

He added that it is even more critical than ever to come together this year, saying "no child should have to sit on a curb to have access to education".

During the early days of lockdown, Pattinson and Collins donated to the organisation's emergency funds that were used to provide food and hygiene products to 190 families in Los Angeles.

They also funded weekly food deliveries to vulnerable families in London.

