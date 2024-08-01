Robert Downey Jr gains 1.2 million new followers after Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' announcement

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Robert Downey Jr gains 1.2 million new followers!

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr took the world by storm when he announced his return to Marvel movies. After playing one of the most loved characters of all time, 'Iron Man', the actor became a household name. This character came to an end in the film 'Avengers: End Game'. Since then Marvel fans have been missing their superhero. But ending the wait, the senior actor has once again signed a Marvel movie contract for 'Marvel: Doomsday'. While a section of social media users, seemed to have mixed feelings, others accepted the announcement with open arms. So much so that Downey's follower counts were taken from Social Blade.

Robert Downey Jr gains millions of followers!

The announcement of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to Marvel as Doctor Doom at this past weekend's Comic-Con in San Diego has resulted in 1,179,000 new followers for the Iron Man actor. According to Google Trends, search interest for American actor Robert Downey Jr. has increased by 4,900% in the past 30 days. In the two days after it was announced that the actor would be returning to the Marvel Superhero franchise, he has also acquired 1,179,902 followers on Instagram. The actor currently has an astounding 57.5 million Instagram followers.

The massive announcement



At the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, Marvel announced that Downey Jr would return as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in 2026. Dr Victor Von Doom is a popular villain in the Marvel Comic Books. The actor was found to have gained 1,179,902 followers in the two days since the announcement was made on July 27th, bringing his Instagram follower count to 57.5 million. While the actor is already one of the highest-earning actors in Hollywood, this impressive number means he could earn up to $181,178 for a single sponsored Instagram post.

Also Read: Meena Kumari Birth Anniversary Special: Do you know when 'Tragedy Queen' made her acting debut?