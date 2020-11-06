Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROBERDENIROOFFICIAL Robert De Niro feels Covid could be crux of 'The War With Grandpa' sequel

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro, would love to see a possible sequel of his new release, The War With Grandpa, with a theme revolving around the Covid pandemic.

"It would be interesting to see a sequel including the current situation we are all in, with the virus that's all over. To see the family cramped together and what comes out of that will be funny," the actor said, talking about the scope of a sequel.

Directed by Tim Hill, The War With Grandpa follows a "war" that breaks out between a grandfather (played by De Niro) and his grandson (Oakes Fegley), when the latter wishes to reclaim the bedroom he is forced to share with the old man.

"The idea of families being locked up together during a global pandemic makes an interesting premise for many laughs. As people are confined in their own houses, there could be a lot of comic drama that ensues," De Niro said in a statement.

Billed as a "rip roaring laugh-athon", the movie follows Ed (De Niro), a widowed elderly who struggles to adjust with the single life.

The comedy drama, which also stars Uma Thurman, Jane Seymour and Christopher Walken in pivotal roles, is scheduled for a theatrical release in India on November 13.

