Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson's Christmas film 'Red One' becomes most-watched OTT movie

December has been great for Prime Video. On this platform, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' film 'Red One' has been watched by 5 crore viewers worldwide in the opening week. This film has become the most-watched film on the streaming platform. 'Red One' is still being shown on more than 3,000 screens in North America, while it is running on 3,300 screens overseas. It is significant to note that 'Red One' had a small theatrical run despite its unprecedented success on Prime Video. Made with a massive 250 million Dollars, the movie only minted 32 million in the US last month.

Left Road House is behind 'Red One'

'Red One' was released in theatres on November 15 and had its OTT release on December 12. Prime Video had given the debut title of the most watched film to Jake Gyllenhaal's film 'Road House' earlier this year. This film was watched by 5 crore viewers in two weeks but the film 'Red One' achieved this figure in just four days.

More deets about 'Red One'

Apart from Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, it also stars actors like Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and J.K. Simmons. Jake Kasdan directed the film and the screenplay is written by Chris Morgan. The producers of the film 'Red One' are Hiram Garcia, Johnson and Danny Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Morgan of Chris Morgan Productions and Kasdan and Melvin Mar of The Detective Agency.

