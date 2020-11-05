Image Source : INSTAGRAM Production on 'Don't Worry Darling' halted after member tested COVID-19 positive

The production on actor-director Olivia Wilde's upcoming directorial "Don't Worry Darling" has temporarily shut down when a member of the production unit tested positive for the coronavirus. Studio New Line confirmed the news to Deadline, adding the shooting, which was underway in downtown Los Angeles, was stopped right away.

Described as a "psychological thriller", the movie is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. "The Silence" scribes Shane and Carey Van Dyke have penned the script of the project.

Katie Silberman, who collaborated with Wilde on her debut directorial feature "Booksmart", is adapting the screenplay. "Don't Worry Darling" stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll with Wilde in a supporting role.

The film has been following strict protocols, and the positive test came up during routine testing.

The studio did not disclose who came up positive, but it is not a member of the principal cast but someone who was in close enough proximity to them. No one else has tested positive at this point.

The production will be put on hold for around 14 days, as per the standard quarantine period recommended in the safety guidelines.

The film began production last month and the filming will resume as soon as the quarantine period ends.

Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Douglas Smith, Kate Berlant, and Asif Ali also round the cast of the film. PTI RDS

RDS

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage