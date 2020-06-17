Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SERIEFILOZ Popular TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel to host 2020 Emmy awards

Popular TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel is set to emcee the Primetime Emmy awards once again. Kimmel, who serves as host and executive producer of the late night show "Jimmy Kimmel, Live!", had previously emceed the 64th and 68th editions in 2012 and 2016. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Emmy awards will take place as planned on Sunday, September 20.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer, said in a statement, posted Television Academy's website.

Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, hailed Kimmel and said she is confident that he will deliver a "uniquely entertaining, funny and moving" award show.

"He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humour, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home," she added. Further details about the production are forthcoming.

Meanwhile, the TV Academy also announced that the traditional ceremonies for the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys, will be replaced by a virtual event spanning several nights in September.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in dual ceremonies on September 12 and 13.

The Creative Arts Emmys celebrate artists and crafts people in a variety of genres including reality, variety, documentary, animation, comedy, drama, limited series, and movies.

In another decision, the TV Academy has also made the decision to forgo the Governors Ball events, the official Emmy afterparty, that typically follows both the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys.

