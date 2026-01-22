Oscars 2026 nominations today: When and where to watch, hosts, Indian film Homebound in focus Oscars 2026 nominations will be announced on January 22, with Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman hosting the live event from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. India’s Homebound has advanced in the Best International Feature Film race, while several Indian films feature on the Best Picture reminder list.

The countdown to one of the biggest moments in the global film calendar has begun, with the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards set to be announced today, January 22. Worldwide film industries, including India, are closely watching as the Oscar race officially begins on Thursday.

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will host the nominations announcement, revealing the shortlisted films and performances that will compete for cinema’s most prestigious honour. This year, Indian cinema also finds itself in the spotlight, with Homebound competing in the international race.

Where to watch the Oscars 2026 nominations in India

Indian viewers can watch the Oscars 2026 nominations live on Thursday at 7:00 pm IST. The announcement will be streamed on Oscar.com and Oscar.org, which are the Academy’s official platforms. Audiences can also tune in via Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, making the event widely accessible across devices.

In addition to the Academy’s own platforms, the nominations will also be available on Disney+, Hulu, ABC News Live, and ABC’s Good Morning America. Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will present the nominees from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre, marking the official start of the awards season buzz.

Indian film Homebound advances in the Oscar race

India’s Homebound has already made progress by advancing to the next round of voting in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

Alongside Homebound, several Indian titles have found a place on the Best Picture reminder list, including Kantara: Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Tourist Family. It is left to be seen whether the films make it to the Oscar nomination list.

One Battle After Another and other Best Picture contenders

The Best Picture race this year includes major international titles such as One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Sinners, Frankenstein, and Marty Supreme.

Oscars 2026: Categories, latest additions

A total of 24 categories will be awarded at the Oscars 2026 ceremony, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 16. This year also marks a significant milestone, as the Academy will present the Best Casting Oscar for the first time, recognising the work of casting directors in shaping memorable films.

