Oscars 2026: How many awards did Frankenstein win at 98th Academy Awards?

New Delhi:

The 98th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 15. Frankenstein won three Oscars at the ceremony. It competed with Sinners and One Battle After Another in several categories. Conan O'Brien returned as the Oscars host. Priyanka Chopra was one of the presenters of the evening, along with Javier Bardem. If you, too, loved Frankenstein's big win at the Academy, we bring to you a complete breakdown of all the awards the film won at the global film event stage.

Frankenstein at Oscars 2026

Frankenstein won three awards at the Oscars 2026. Here is a detailed line-up of the awards the film won today"

Best Costume Design: Hawley for Frankenstein,

Hawley for Frankenstein, Best Production Design: Frankenstein (Tamara Deverell and Shane Veuau)

Frankenstein (Tamara Deverell and Shane Veuau) Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey for Frankenstein

Frankenstein: Cast and Production Details

The psychological drama Frankenstein is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and features an ensemble cast including Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and others. The movie is produced by J. Miles Dale, Guillermo del Toro, and Scott Stuber. Cinematography is by Dan Laustsen, and the music is composed by Alexandre Desplat.

The film's logline on YouTube reads: "Starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, with Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz. Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation." Watch the official trailer of Frankenstein here:

Frankenstein on OTT: Where to watch

Frankenstein received praise from audiences and critics upon its release, earning an IMDb rating of 7.5. It was initially released in theatres on October 17, 2025, and became available to stream on Netflix from November 7, 2025.

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