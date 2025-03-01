Oscars 2025: Countdown begins for 97th Academy Awards – When and where to watch in India The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025, with live streaming in India on March 3 via Star Movies and Jio Hotstar.

The prestigious Academy Awards, organized annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), are set to take place soon. With the countdown to the 97th Academy Awards already underway, audiences worldwide are eagerly waiting to witness the grandeur of Hollywood’s most celebrated night.

The event will be broadcast live, allowing viewers to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. In India, movie enthusiasts can watch the Oscars 2025 live on March 3, 2025. The much-anticipated red carpet event will begin at 5:00 AM IST, followed by the main awards ceremony, where the winners will be announced.

When and where to watch the Oscars 2025 in India

The 97th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 2, 2025, in the United States. In India, the live telecast will be available on Star Movies and Jio Hotstar from 5:30 AM IST on March 3, 2025. Streaming platform Jio Hotstar also shared a clip on social media platform X, confirming the live broadcast with the caption: “Streaming live: 97th Academy Awards, March 3, from 5:30 AM, only on #JioHotstar!”

Who is hosting the Oscars 2025?

This year, the Oscars will be hosted by comedian and podcaster Conan O’Brien, marking his first time helming the grand event. Previously, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony. The 97th Academy Awards will take place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. O’Brien, known for his sharp wit and humour, has previously hosted the Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006.

Oscar 2025 nominations: Top contenders

The list of nominees for the 2025 Oscars features some of the most talented artists in the industry. Among the leading contenders is Colman Domingo for his role in Sing Sing, Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave. Additionally, Timothée Chalamet, who created a storm at the box office with Dune and Wonka, has also earned a nomination. He has been recognized for his outstanding performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown in the Best Actor category.

With Hollywood’s biggest night just around the corner, movie lovers across the globe, including India, are eagerly awaiting the glamorous event to see their favourite stars walk the red carpet and take home the golden statuettes.