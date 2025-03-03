Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's performance sets Academy Awards stage on fire | WATCH Wicked actors and singers Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo took the centre stage at Oscars 2025.

Cynthia Erivo, along with her 'Wicked' co-star Ariana Grande, kickstarted the Oscars 2025 ceremony in LA on Monday. The two set the tone of the 97th Academy Awards. At the 2025 Oscars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo enthralled the audience with a captivating mashup of Wicked, The Wiz, and The Wizard of Oz tunes. Classics like "Home," "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," and "Defying Gravity" were performed by the duet. Where Erivo wore a white gown with floral appliques, Grande, on the other hand, opted for a shimmering red Schiaparelli dress and received standing ovations for their performance.

In addition to the dynamic duo from Wicked, the ceremony will feature stunning performances from Lisa, a global superstar known for her work with the iconic K-pop group Blackpink and her recent role in The White Lotus. Chart-topping rapper and singer Doja Cat will also take the stage, along with renowned actress and musician Queen Latifah and rising star Raye. Rapper and singer Queen Latifah will perform a special tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones at the 97th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had also earlier announced the special appearance of the Los Angeles Master Chorale, which will add a touch of grandeur to the evening's musical moments. This year's ceremony will be unique as it will not feature live performances from the nominees for Best Original Song. Instead, viewers will get an exclusive glimpse into the songwriting process, including personal reflections and behind-the-scenes insights from the creative teams who bring the musical to life.

The winners of Oscars 2025 are being announced and so far Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana have won Best Supporting Actor Awards for The Real Pain and Emilia Perez, respectively.

