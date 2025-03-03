Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin wins Best Supporting Actor, Anora bags Best Screenplay | Full winner list The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles is glittering with Hollywood stars. The red carpet was taken over by Whoopi Goldberg, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Emma Stone and Amy Poehler, among others.

Today, the world's biggest awards ceremony, the Oscars 2025, is being organised on Monday. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA. This time, an Indian film named 'Anuja' has joined the Oscar race, this film has been co-produced by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This year, comedian Conan O'Brien is hosting the award show for the first time.

Films like Emilia Perez, the Brutalist, Anora, and others are among the Oscar contenders for 2025. The winners for the 97th Academy Awards are being announced.

Have a look at the winners of Oscars 2025 here:

Best Costume category- Wicked

Best Animated Feature Film- Flo

Best Animated Short Film - Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molaemi 'In the Shadow of the Cypress'

Best Supporting Actor - Karen Kulin for The Real Pain

Best Original Screenplay Sean Baker for Anora

Best Hair and Makeup - The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave

