Mission Impossible 8 teaser trailer: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt to take on AI program 'The Entity'

After the massive success of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise is all set to return as Ethan Hunt in the upcoming edition of the franchise titled Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Taking to his social media accounts, the actor officially announced the title for the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible series along with its first teaser trailer. The film is set to hit the big screens on May 23 next year. ''Our lives are the sum of our choices. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. See you at the movies May 23, 2025,'' the actor wrote along with the teaser trailer.

The film was originally planned for a 2022 release but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. In the previous film, Dead Reckoning, Ethan Hunt faced off against a powerful Al program called 'The Entity', which has the ability to predict his every move.

The upcoming movie will see Hunt continuing to chase down 'The Entity', which is hidden in a Russian submarine, while also dealing with a returning enemy, Gabriel (played by Esai Morales). The cast includes returning actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and many more.

New additions to the franchise include Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, and Tramell Tillman. Christopher McQuarrie, who directed previous entries like Rogue Nation, Fallout, and Dead Reckoning, is once again directing and co-writing the movie.

McQuarrie and Cruise also worked together on Top Gun: Maverick. The movie is produced by Cruise and McQuarrie, with a large production team that includes Chris Brock, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and others.

