Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MATTYPERRY4 Matthew Perry releases 'Chandler Bing' apparel collection for COVID charity

Actor Matthew Perry, who is known for essaying the role of Chandler Bing in the much-loved sitcom Friends, has come forward to help the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its fight against the COVID-19. He revealed on Friday (local time) that he is releasing an apparel collection based on his character from the show and that the proceeds from the sale would go to the WHO.

The American-Canadian actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself donning a white T-shirt with the iconic Chandler Bing dance moves, imprinted on it.He is also seen holding a banana as a telephone in the picture. Perry captioned that the T-shirt is a "limited edition" "for charity," and that the proceeds from the sale will go to support the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 relief efforts. "What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection," the 51-year-old actor wrote.

"Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included," added the actor who recently got engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz.

On a related note, recently Matthew Perry announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. The 51-year-old actor made the revelation during a chat with People magazine. "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," Perry said.

Perry and 29-year-old Hurwitz started dating in 2018 and spent the 2019 holidays together.

Hurwitz, who is a literary agent, confirmed their relationship earlier this year with a Valentine's Day message, which also referenced to Perry's debut on Instagram a few days earlier. "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite," she had posted.