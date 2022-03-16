Marvel Studios denounces controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill: 'We stand for inclusivity'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MARVEL STUDIOS Official logo of the Marvel Studios

Hollywood's Marvel Studios, in its latest press release, has denounced 'all laws' that infringe on 'the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+'. The move comes after Florida House passed the Parental Rights in Education bill — the legislation widely known as the 'Don’t Say Gay' proposal. As per the bill, "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Marvel Studios, which has introduced openly gay characters in storylines and is aiming for more inclusion with the coming properties, said in its press release, "We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”

The controversial bill passed by the Senate in Florida has been criticised widely across communities in America with many saying that it "denies the existence of gay people.”

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios' parent company Disney's CEO Bob Chapek is facing an internal revolt from the employees for his response to the 'Don't Say Gay' bill. Chapek explained in an internal memo that the company had not condemned the bill because it might be “counterproductive.” This led to a huge outcry among the employees. However, Chapek later apologised for his stance but many perceived it as a 'weak move' in the face of criticism.

A group of Disney employees has planned a week of in-person and virtual walkouts in response to Chapek's handling of this entire episode. Starting March 15, the walkouts are planned during a 15-minute break period and set to take place daily from 3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (respective to the employees timezone), through Monday, March 21. On Tuesday, March 22, organisers have planned a "full-scale walkout".