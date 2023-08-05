Mark Margolis, popular for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, passes away

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Mark Margolis

American actor Mark Margolis, popular for his role as a disabled don in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, passed away on August 3. He was 83 and died at a New York hospital due to a short illness, his family confirmed. He is survived by his 61-year-old wife Jacqueline, his only son, and his three grandchildren.

Margolis' co-star Bryan Cranston took to social media and mourned his death. Sharing stills from Breaking Bad, Cranston penned a heartwarming note. "I am very saddened today to learn of a friend’s passing. Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set. His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark, and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work," the note read.

Mark Margolis began his career in supporting roles in films like Scarface, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Fountain, The Wrestler, Black Swan, and others. He went on to do multiple shows like Quantum Leap, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Crossing Jordan, Law & Order, Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul. His role as cartel don Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad won him a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

