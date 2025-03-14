March 2025 OTT delights: Mufasa, Moana 2, Kung Fu Panda 4 and more animated hits to stream March 2025 brings an exciting lineup of animated movies on OTT, featuring beloved sequels like Moana 2, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Inside Out 2, along with fresh adventures in Mufasa: The Lion King and The Wild Robot.

As March 2025 unfolds, animation enthusiasts have a plethora of new releases to enjoy on various OTT platforms. Here's a curated list of some of the most anticipated animated movies available for streaming this month:

Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King is a highly anticipated prequel set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 26, 2025. The film explores the origins of Mufasa, a once-lonely cub who embarks on a transformative journey alongside Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. As they navigate hardships and form deep bonds, their adventure shapes not only their destinies but also the legacy of the Pride Lands. With breathtaking animation and an emotionally rich narrative, this film offers a compelling look into the past of one of Disney’s most beloved characters.

Moana 2:

Moana 2 sets sail on Disney+ Hotstar from March 14, 2025, bringing back the beloved wayfinder for another thrilling adventure. In this highly anticipated sequel, Moana answers an unexpected call from her ancestors, propelling her into uncharted waters across the vast seas of Oceania. Along the way, she faces new challenges, discovers hidden truths, and forms unforgettable friendships that test her courage and determination. With stunning animation, heartfelt storytelling, and a fresh journey of self-discovery, Moana 2 promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

The Wild Robot:

The Wild Robot, streaming on Peacock since January 24, 2025, brings Peter Brown’s beloved novel to life in a heartwarming animated adventure. The film follows Roz, an intelligent robot who finds herself stranded on a remote, uninhabited island. As she navigates the challenges of the wilderness, Roz learns to adapt, forging deep bonds with the island’s wildlife in her quest for survival. Blending themes of nature, technology, and self-discovery, The Wild Robot offers a visually stunning and emotionally resonant tale for audiences of all ages.

Kung Fu Panda 4:

Kung Fu Panda 4 is now available for streaming on Zee5, Apple TV+, and for rent on Amazon Prime Video, bringing back Po for another action-packed adventure. As the Dragon Warrior, Po embarks on a new journey filled with formidable challenges, unexpected adversaries, and personal growth. With his signature humour, martial arts mastery, and unwavering determination, Po continues to inspire as he discovers what it truly means to be a hero. Packed with breathtaking animation, exhilarating battles, and heartfelt moments, Kung Fu Panda 4 is a must-watch for fans of the beloved franchise.

Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, taking audiences back into the mind of Riley as she navigates the emotional turbulence of adolescence. This heartfelt sequel introduces new emotions alongside familiar ones, capturing the complexities of growing up with humour, depth, and relatable moments. As Riley faces new challenges, her emotions must learn to work together in unexpected ways, making for a touching and insightful journey. With stunning animation and a powerful message about self-discovery, Inside Out 2 is a must-watch for audiences of all ages.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3:

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, bringing fans another electrifying adventure with Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails. This time, the trio must unite to take on their most formidable adversary yet—Shadow, a mysterious and powerful new foe. As they race against time, the high-speed action is packed with thrilling battles, unexpected alliances, and the signature humour that has made the franchise a favorite. With stunning visuals and nonstop excitement, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 promises an adrenaline-fueled ride for fans old and new.

Zootopia 2:

Zootopia 2, expected to stream on Disney+, brings back the beloved duo of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they dive into new mysteries within the vibrant metropolis of Zootopia. This sequel promises to expand the world fans fell in love with, introducing uncharted territories and fascinating new species. With its signature blend of humour, adventure, and social themes, Zootopia 2 aims to deliver another thrilling and heartwarming story. As anticipation builds, audiences eagerly await the return of these fan-favourite characters in an all-new, action-packed journey.