Malcolm Jamal Warner, 54-year-old Cosby Show star, dies of drowning in Costa Rica Hollywood actor Malcolm Jamal Warner died of drowning at the age of 54. He was known for the famous American TV show 'The Cosby Show' in the 80s.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who made a place in the hearts of the audience by playing the character of Theo Huxtable in the famous American TV show 'The Cosby Show' in the 80s, is no longer among us. The actor has died at the age of 54. He became a victim of an accident while swimming on the beach of Costa Rica.

How did Malcolm die?

According to the judicial investigation agency of Costa Rica, this incident happened on Sunday afternoon when Warner was swimming in the sea on the Playa Grande de Cocles coast of Limon province. It is being said that a sudden strong sea current pulled him towards deep water. After drowning in the sea, Warner was pulled out by the people present there, but by the time the emergency services, i.e. the Costa Rica Red Cross team, arrived, he had breathed his last. When he was taken to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Warner was a favourite of the audience of the 80s

Malcolm-Jamal Warner became known in every household of America when he played the role of Theo Huxtable in the popular sitcom 'The Cosby Show' which ran from 1984 to 1992. He was the youngest son of Doctor Huxtable in the show. Warner, who played the character of Theo, was not only a brilliant actor; he also made his mark as a director and producer.

Wave of grief in Hollywood

As soon as the news of Malcolm-Jamal Warner spread, a wave of grief ran through Hollywood and the TV industry. His co-stars and fans paid emotional tribute to him on social media. Tyrese Gibson took to his X profile and wrote a long note. 'Today, we sit in that grief. And we say goodbye to a man who gave us more than entertainment. He gave us hope. He gave us another way to exist. Rest well, Malcolm. You were everything we needed,' read his tweet.

Also Read: TIFF 2025: Sholay, Homebound, Anurag Kashyap's Monkey In A Cage make it to Galas, Special Presentations